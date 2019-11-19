Area what’s on: November 20 - November 27, 2019

What’s on in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, November 20

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Sequence Tea Dance in Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm - 4.30pm. Popular dances plus occasional newer ones. £3. Beginners welcome earlier. Details: 01526 388675 or 07806 955550.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Thursday, November 21

11.15am Dance ‘n’ Tone Fit 50+ (no floor work) at Coningsby Methodist Church, Silver Street. Contact Jan 07833 331149.

Coding Club at Woodhall Spa Library (7-11 year olds), 3.30pm - 5.30pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, November 22

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Dancing in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa: 6pm beginners’ Sequence; 6.45pm beginners’ social ballroom and Latin; 7.30pm stay to dance club (join in as you wish).£4 for the evening including tea and coffee. Details: 01526 388675

Saturday, November 23

Games Day at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 12.30pm.

10am - 10.45am Pre-school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Lego Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon.

Victorian Christmas at Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum, 1pm - 4pm (last entry 3.30pm). Plus sing-a-long round Christmas tree, children’s stories, songs and rhymes with Mother Hubbard at 2.15pm. Usual admission applies; children 16 and under free.

Sunday, November 24

8am Service at Tattershall Church.

10am Service at Coningsby Church.

10.45am Songs of Praise at Woodhall Spa Church.

Victorian Christmas at Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum, 1pm - 4pm (last entry 3.30pm). Plus children’s stories, songs and rhymes with Mother Hubbard at 2.15pm. Usual admission applies; children 16 and under free.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, November 25

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm. Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, November 26

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Little Fishes at St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 9.30am - 11am.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

10am Communion at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa.

10am Morning Prayer, coffee and cake at Coningsby Church.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Writers Circle at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 4pm.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, November 27

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Villages

Wednesday, November 20

2.15pm Mothers Union at Thimbleby Village Hall.

Hemingby Bowls Club in the village hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

Thursday, November 21

1pm Prayers at Kirkby on Bain Church.

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, November 22

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Christmas Fayre in Wragby Town Hall, from 6pm.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Barkwith and District Gardeners Association annual meeting, followed by slide show in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7pm.

Prize Bingo night at Hemingby Village hall, 7.30pm. In aid of St Margaret’s Church.

Saturday, November 23

Christmas Craft and Gift Fayre in

New York Village Hall , 10am - 1pm.

Sunday, November 24

9.15am Communion at Langton Church.

9.30am Service at Harrington Church.

10am Service at Roughton Church.

Christmas Fayre at Bardney Village Hall, noon-4pm. In aid of Bardney Village Hall and Playing Field.

Monday, November 25

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Prize bingo in Stickford Community Centre. Doors open 6.45pm; play starts 7.30pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, November 26

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337

Wednesday, November 27

Christmas coffee morning in St Helen’s Church, Mareham le Fen, 10.45am. Proceeds to children’s Christmas party. Details: 01507 568467.

Afternoon tea in Thimbleby Village Hall, 2.30pm.

Tetford WI in Hamilton Hall, 7.30pm. Seasonal craft evening. Details: 01507 534381.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

