Area what’s on: May 29 - June 5, 2019

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, May 29

Half-term holiday book sale at Woodhall Spa Library. Runs to June 1.

Weekly: Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Tea dance at Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm - 4.30pm. Sequence dancing. £3. Contact 01526 388675 or 07806 955550 for details.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Thursday, May 30

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

Coding Club for 7-11 year olds at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.30pm - 5.30pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, May 31

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa - 6pm beginners sequence dancing; 6.45pm - 9pm ballroom and Latin American dance practice, with some tuition and requests. Details: 01526 388675 or 07806 955550,

Saturday, June 1

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Lego Club (free) at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon. Ages 5+.

Sunday, June 2

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, June 3

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm. Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, June 4

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, June 5

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Tea dance at Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm - 4.30pm. Sequence dancing. £3. Contact 01526 388675 or 07806 955550 for details.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Coding Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.30pm - 5.30pm. Ages 7 - 11.

Beginners’ sequence dancing, 6pm at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa; 6.45pm - 9pm Ballroom & Latin American dance practice, with some tuition and requests. Contact 01526 388675 or 07806 955550

Villages

Wednesday, May 22

Layers of History walk, from Brinkhill, 10.30am 4.5 miles. Part of Wolds Walking Festival. Details in the brochure or visit www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk

2.30pm Afternoon Tea in Thimbleby Village Hall.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

Thursday, May 30

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

7.30pm Deanery Ascension Day Service at Thimbleby.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, May 31

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, June 1

Plant Sale at Stainfield & Apley Village Hall, 10am - noon. £1 entry ; refreshments available. All proceeds to hall upkeep.

Sunday, June 2

Wolds Walking Festival finale event at Scrivelsby Estate, 10am - 4pm.

10am Morning Praise at Baumber Church.

10am Songs of Praise at Benniworth Church.

Monday, June 3

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, June 4

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337

Wednesday, June 5

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

