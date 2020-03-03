Area what’s on: March 4 - March 11, 2020

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, March 4

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Thursday, March 5

11.15am Dance ‘n’ Tone Fit 50+ (no floor work) at Coningsby Methodist Church, Silver Street. Contact Jan 07833 331149.

1pm Prayers at Coningsby Church.

Woodhall Spa U3A in Coronation Hall, 2pm. Speaker: Paul Cotton - Astronomy. Details: www.woodhallspa-u3a.org.uk/

Coding Club at Woodhall Spa Library for 7-11 year olds, 3.30pm - 5.30pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, March 6

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Family history session in Woodhall Spa Library, 10.15am - 12.30pm. Free sessions with family history volunteer.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

2pm World Day of Prayer Service at Woodhall Spa Church.

Dancing in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa: 6.50pm a request half hour of ballroom, Latin, sequence or line. Call 01526 388675 for details. Stay and join the dance club to practise or just to watch and listen, from 7.30pm - 9pm. £3 for the evening, including tea, coffee and biscuits.

Saturday, March 7

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Lego Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon.

World Book Day celebration at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.15am - noon.

Woodhall Spa Parish Council Surgery in the library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Sunday, March 8

8am Service at Tattershall Church.

10am Service at Coningsby Church.

10.30am Service at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church.

10.30am Service at Coningsby UMC.

10.45am Eucharist at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

6pm Service at Coningsby UMC.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, March 9

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, March 10

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

10am Morning Prayer, coffee and cake at Coningsby Church.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am and 11.30am-12.30pm. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Writer’s Circle at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 4pm.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, March 11

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Parkinson’s drop in cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church, 11am - 12.15pm Further info on 01526 354665.

Spa Afternoon WI in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 2pm.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Villages

Wednesday, March 4

BCP Communion at Wragby Church.

10.30am Hand bell practice at Wragby Church.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Dance group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

Thursday, March 5

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, March 6

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Bell ringing for beginners at Wragby Church, 7.30pm.

Saturday, March 7

Jumble sale at Wragby Town Hall, 2pm.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, March 8

9.15am Communion at Stixwould Church.

9.30am Communion at Wragby Church.

10am Service at Roughton Church.

10am Morning Praise at Great Stourton Church.

10am Communion at Burgh on Bain Church.

10.15am Service at Bardney Methodist Church.

10.30am Service at Old Bolingbroke Methodist Church.

10.30am Service at Wragby Methodist Church.

Monday, March 9

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, March 10

10am Prayer group at Wragby Church.

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Reel Issues at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm. Screening: No Trees in the Street.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337

Wednesday, March 11

9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby Church.

10.30am Bell ringing for beginners at Wragby Church.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.