Area what’s on: March 11 - March 18, 2020

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, March 11

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Parkinson’s drop in cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church, 11am - 12.15pm Further info on 01526 354665.

Spa Afternoon WI in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 2pm.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Thursday, March 12

11.15am Dance’ n ‘Tone Fit 50+ (no floor work) at Coningsby Methodist Church, Silver Street. Contact Jan 07833 331149.

Sewing machine help at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 3pm. Book a free hour of guidance. Call in for more information.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, March 13

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Family history session in Woodhall Spa Library, 10.15am - 12.30pm. Free sessions with family history volunteer.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Coding Club at Woodhall Spa Library for 7-11 year olds.

Dancing in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa: 6.50pm a request half hour of ballroom, Latin, sequence or line. Call 01526 388675 for details. Stay and join the dance club to practise or just to watch and listen, from 7.30pm - 9pm. £3 for the evening, including tea, coffee and biscuits.

Saturday, March 14

Games Day at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 12.30pm.

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Lego Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon.

Sunday, March 15

8am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

10am Service at Tattershall Church.

10.45am Sung Eucharist at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, March 16

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, March 17

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

10am Morning Prayer coffee and cake at Coningsby Church.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am and 11.30am-12.30pm. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Music for Woodhall: organist - Steve Hubble, in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Admission £8. Details: 01526 353225 or www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk.

Wednesday, March 18

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Villages

Wednesday, March 11

9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby Church.

10.30am Bell ringing for beginners at Wragby Church.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

Thursday, March 12

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, March 13

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Tetford & District Garden Club in Hamilton Hall, 7.30pm.

Harp & A Monkey - The Victorians: Songs, Stories and More at Hemingby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets 01507 578695. Part of Live & Local.

Saturday, March 14

10am - noon Coffee morning at Roughton Parish Hall. Various stalls.

Mareham-le-Fen’s annual art exhibition in the community centre, 10am - 4pm. Refreshments and light lunches available. Ample parking.

A night with the stars in Chambers Farm Wood, 7.30pm. Book a place at https://springstarslincs.eventbrite.co.uk. More details on 07753 670038.

Caistor Male Voice Choir and Orpharion in concert at Hamilton Hall, Tetford. Doors 6.30pm, concert 7pm. Admission £6, including interval drink.

Sunday, March 15

9.15am Communion at Langton Church.

9.30am Service at South Ormsby Church.

10am Communion at Bucknall Church.

10am Communion at Ashby Puerorum Church.

10am Communion at Hemingby Church.

10am Communion at Donington on Bain Church.

Mareham-le-Fen’s annual art exhibition in the community centre, 10am - 4pm. Refreshments and light lunches available. Ample parking.

5pm Service at Kirkby on Bain Church.

Monday, March 16

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, March 17

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337

Kirkby on Bain Cameo Club AGM in Roughton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 07708 947992.

Wednesday, March 18

10am Hand bell practice at Wragby Church.

2.30pm Mothers Union at Thimbleby.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.