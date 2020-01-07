Area what’s on: January 8 - January 15, 2020

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, January 8

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Parkinson’s drop in cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church, 11am - 12.15pm Further info 01526 354665.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Thursday, January 9

Cinema: Senior Screen at Kinema in the Woods, Woodhall Spa - Midway - 11am. Details and tickets thekinemainthewoods.co.uk or call 01526 352166.

11.15am Dance’ n ‘Tone Fit 50+ (no floor work) at Coningsby Methodist Church, Silver Street. Contact Jan 07833 331149.

Cinema: Parent and Baby screening at Kinema in the Woods, Woodhall Spa - Cats - 11.15am. Details and tickets thekinemainthewoods.co.uk or call 01526 352166.

Coding Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.30pm - 5.30pm. Ages 7-11 years. Booking essential.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, January 10

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Dancing in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa: 6pm beginners’ Sequence; 6.45pm beginners’ social ballroom and Latin; 7.30pm stay to dance club (join in as you wish).£4 for the evening including tea and coffee. Details: 01526 388675

Saturday, January 11

10am - 10.45am Preschool Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Lego Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon.

Sunday, January 12

8am Service at Tattershall Church.

10am Service at Coningsby Church.

10.45am Eucharist at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, January 13

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

11am The Big Get Together - coffee morning at The Mall, Station Road, Woodhall Spa.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, January 14

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

10am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church, with Mothers Union and refreshments.

10am Morning Prayer, coffee and cake at Coningsby Church.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am and 11.30am-12.30pm. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Writers Circle at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 4pm.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, January 15

Villages

Wednesday, January 8

9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby Church.

10.30am Hand bell practice at Wragby Church.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

Thursday, January 9

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, January 10

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

7.30pm Bell ringing for beginners at Wragby Church.

Saturday, January 11

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. In aid of the town hall refurbishing fund.

Sunday, January 12

9.15am Communion at Stixwould Church.

9.30am Church Service at Brinkhill.

9.30am Communion at Wragby Church.

10am Plough Sunday Service at Donington on Bain Church.

10am Christingle at Hemingby Church.

10am Service at Roughton Church.

Monday, January 13

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, January 14

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337

Wednesday, January 15

Horncastle & District Community Orchestra in Roughton Village Hall, 7pm. New members of all standards welcome. Contact Sue by email at HorncastleEducationServices@gmail.com for more details

