Area what’s on: February 26 - March 4, 2020

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, February 26

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Weekly: bingo session at Community centre, Alexandra Road, Woodhall Spa, 1.30pm.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

7pm Ashing Communion service at Woodhall Spa Church.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Ash Wednesday Service at Coningsby Church.

Thursday, February 27

11.15am Dance’ n ‘Tone Fit 50+ (no floor work) at Coningsby Methodist Church, Silver Street. Contact Jan 07833 331149.

Coding Club at Woodhall Spa Library for 7-11 year olds, 3.30pm - 5.30pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, February 28

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Family history session in Woodhall Spa Library, 10.15am - 12.30pm. Free sessions with family history volunteer.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Weekly: indoor bowls at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa, 2pm - 4pm.

Dancing in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa: 6.50pm a request half hour of ballroom, Latin, sequence or line. Call 01526 388675 for details. Stay and join the dance club to practise or just to watch and listen, from 7.30pm - 9pm. £3 for the evening, including tea, coffee and biscuits.

Saturday, February 29

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Lego Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon.

Sunday, March 1

10am Sung Eucharist at Tattershall Church.

Antiques, Collectors and Vintage Fair at Tattershall Village Hall, 10am - 4pm. Admission £1. Details: 01529 421370 or 07522 679630

10.45am Sung Eucharist at Woodhall Spa church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, March 2

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, March 3

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

10am Morning Prayer at Coningsby Church.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am and 11.30am-12.30pm. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Age Concern lunch club at The Railway Hotel, Woodhall Spa, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01526 352703.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, March 4

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Villages

Wednesday, February 26

9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby Church.

10am Ash Wednesday Service at Tetford Church.

10.30am Hand bell practice at Wragby Church.

6pm United Ashing Service at Benniworth Church.

Tetford WI in Hamilton Hall, 7.30pm. Visitors welcome (£2.50) Details: 01507 534381.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

Thursday, February 27

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, February 28

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Bell ringing for beginners at Wragby Church, 7.30pm.

Barkwith & District Gardeners Association in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Dave Newman.

Sunday, March 1

8am Communion at Wragby Church.

9am Sung Eucharist at Kirkby on Bain Church.

9.15am Communion at Horsington Church.

9.30am Service at Somersby Church.

10.30am Family Service at Wragby Church.

Monday, March 2

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, March 3

Art Group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 1.30pm.

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Bardney WI in the Methodist Hall, 7.30pm.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337

Wednesday, March 4

BCP Communion at Wragby Church.

10.30am Hand bell practice at Wragby Church.

Dance group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.