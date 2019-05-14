Area what’s on diary: May 15 - May 22, 2019

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, May 16

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group, St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Weekly: Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Tea dance at Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm - 4.30pm. Sequence dancing. £3. Contact 01526 388675 or 07806 955550 for details

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Thursday, May 16

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

Coding Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.30pm - 5.30pm. Ages 7 - 11.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, May 17

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Share a Story Rhymetime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Celebrate national Share-a-Story month with the reading of ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Beginners’ sequence dancing, 6pm at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa; 6.45pm - 9pm Ballroom & Latin American dance practice, with some tuition and requests. Contact 01526 388675 or 07806 955550

Saturday, May 18

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Lego Club (free) at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon. Ages 5+.

Sunday, May 19

8am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

Woodhall Spa Country Show 9.30am - 5pm

10.45am Morning Praise at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, May 20

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, May 21

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07799 891317.

Music for Woodhall concert by Dirkjahn Ranzijn, in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Admission £7. Details: 01526 353225 or www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk

Wednesday, May 22

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Tea dance at Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm - 4.30pm. Sequence dancing. £3. Contact 01526 388675 or 07806 955550 for details

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373

Villages

Wednesday, May 15

2.15pm Mothers ‘ Union in Thimbleby Village Hall.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Weekly: Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

Thursday, May 16

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Friday, May 17

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person, per session. Attend either or both. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, May 18

Plant sale at Roughton Parish Hall, 10am - noon.

Sunday, May 19

9.15am Morning Prayer at Langton Church.

10am Cafe Church in Thimbleby Village Hall.

10am Communion at Bucknall Church.

Spring Craft Fair at Mareham-le-Fen Community Centre, 10am - 4pm. Details 07947 130336.

10am Morning Praise at West Ashby Church.

10am Communion at Donington on Bain Church.

4pm Evening Prayer at Stixwould Church.

Monday, May 20

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790 752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, May 21

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337

Cameo Club at Roughton Village Hall, 7.30pm. An evening of ukulele with CATS. Details: 07708 947992

Wednesday, May 22

2.30pm Afternoon Tea in Thimbleby Village Hall.