Area what’s on: December 4 - December 11, 2019

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, December 4

9am Morning Prayer at Coningsby Church.

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Cinema: The Winter’s Tale - Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company, recorded live, at the Kinema in the Woods, Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: thekinemainthewoods.co.uk or call 01526 352166

Thursday, December 5

Senior Screen at Kinema in the Woods, Woodhall Spa, 11am. Official Secrets (15). Details: thekinemainthewoods.co.uk or call 01526 352166

11.15am Dance ‘n’ Tone Fit 50+ (no floor work) at Coningsby Methodist Church, Silver Street. Contact Jan 07833 331149.

Coding Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.30pm - 5.30pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, December 6

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Family history assistance at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.15am - 12.30pm. Book a free 1-hour session with a family history expert.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Cracker-making for children, book sale and refreshments at Woodhall Spa Library, 5.30pm - 9pm.

Dancing in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa: 6pm beginners’ Sequence; 6.45pm beginners’ social ballroom and Latin; 7.30pm stay to dance club (join in as you wish).£4 for the evening including tea and coffee. Details: 01526 388675

Woodhall Spa Christmas Market 6pm - 9pm.

Saturday, December 7

Games Day at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 12.30pm.

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Lego Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon.

Autism Friendly Screening at the Kinema in the Woods, Woodhall Spa, 10.30am. Frozen 2 (U). Details: thekinemainthewoods.co.uk or call 01526 352166

Sunday, December 8

8am Morning Prayer at Tattershall Church.

10am Sung Eucharist at Coningsby Church.

Autism Friendly Screening at Kinema in the Woods, Woodhall, 10.30am. Polar Express (U). Details: thekinemainthewoods.co.uk or call 01526 352166

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, December 9

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

6pm Christingle with St Andrew’s School at Woodhall Spa Church.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Cinema: Die Hard (15) at the Kinema in the Woods, Woodhall Spa, 8pm. Details: thekinemainthewoods.co.uk or call 01526 352166

Tuesday, December 10

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Little Fishes at St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 9.30am - 11am. (restarts January 21, 2020).

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

10am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Dementia Friendly Screening of It’s a Wonderful Life at Kinema in the Woods, Woodhall Spa, 11am. Details: thekinemainthewoods.co.uk or call 01526 352166

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Cinema: Royal Ballet Live screening Coppelia (12A) at Kinema in the Woods, Woodhall Spa, 7.15pm. Details: thekinemainthewoods.co.uk or call 01526 352166

Wednesday, December 11

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Cinema: Gremlins (12A) at Kinema in the Woods, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Details: thekinemainthewoods.co.uk or call 01526 352166

Villages

Wednesday, December 4

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

Thursday, December 5

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, December 6

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, December 7

Barkwith Group Christmas Fayre at East Barkwith Village Hall, from 6pm.

Sunday, December 8

9.15am Communion at Stixwould Church.

10am Sung Eucharist at Roughton Church.

10am Communion at Donington on Bain Church.

10am Communion at Hemingby Church.

3pm Carol Service at Kirkstead Church.

Monday, December 9

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, December 9

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337

Wednesday, December 10

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

