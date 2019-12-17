Area what’s on: December 18 - December 25

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle.

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, December 18

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

10.30am Carols at The Close Community Centre, Woodhall Spa.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Spa Singers present: Sing a Song for Christmas at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Tickets £5 and £3 from 01526 860373.

Thursday, December 19

Coding Club for 7 to 11-year-olds at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.30pm - 5.30pm.

11.15am Dance ‘n’ Tone Fit 50+ (no floor work) at Coningsby Methodist Church, Silver Street. Contact Jan 07833 331149.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, December 20

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Family history assistance in Woodhall Spa Library, 10.15am - 12.30pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Dancing in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa: 6pm beginners’ Sequence; 6.45pm beginners’ social ballroom and Latin; 7.30pm stay to dance club (join in as you wish).£4 for the evening including tea and coffee. Details: 01526 388675

Saturday, December 21

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Christmas craft pop-in at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Lego Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon.

Sunday, December 22

8am Service at Tattershall Church.

10am Service at Coningsby Church.

Cinema: 10am The Snowman & The Snowdog at the Kinema in the Woods, Woodhall Spa, 10am. Limited tickets available. Visit thekinemainthewoods.co.uk or call 01526 352166

10.45am A Joyful Carol Service at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, December 23

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, December 24

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

4pm Crib Service at Coningsby Church.

6pm Crib Service at Woodhall Spa Church.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

11pm Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

11.30pm Midnight Service at Tattershall Church.

Wednesday, December 25

10am Service at Coningsby Church.

10.30am All Age Christmas Communion at Woodhall Spa.

Villages

Wednesday, December 18

A Christmas Occasion in Thimbleby Village Hall, 2.15pm. Organised by the Mothers Union.

Carols with The Gospellers at The Green Man, Scamblesby, 7.30pm.

7pm Carol Service at West Ashby Church.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

Thursday, December 19

1pm Prayers at Roughton Church.

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

6.30pm Carol Service at Bucknall Church.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

7pm Carols by Candlelight at Waddingworth Church.

Stickford Local History Group in Stickford Community Centre, 7.30pm. Entertainment by Coningsby and Tattershall Ukulele Band. Admission £1 members, £2.50 non-members, including refreshments.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, December 20

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

6pm Christmas Carol Service at Scrivelsby Church.

6.30pm Carol Concert at Ashby Puerorum Church.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, per session. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, December 21

3pm Carol Service at Stickford Church, followed by refreshments.

Sunday, December 22

9.30am Service at Somersby Church.

9.30am Communion at Wragby Church.

10am Communion at Stenigot Church.

11am Crib Service at Hatton Church.

3pm Carols at Greetham Church.

3pm Carols at Thimbleby Church.

4pm Carols at Edlington Church.

6pm Carol Service at South Willingham Church.

7pm Carol Service at Roughton Church.

Monday, December 23

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, December 24

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

3pm Crib Service at Scamblesby Church.

4pm Crib Service at Bucknall Church.

4pm Crib Service by Candlelight, with donkey, at Wragby Church.

6pm Carols Around the Tree at Donington on Bain Church.

6.30pm Carols by Candlelight at South Ormsby Church.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337.

9pm Bethlehem Mass at Hemingby Church.

11.15pm Midnight Mass by Candlelight at Wragby Church.

11.30pm Midnight Service at Kirkby on Bain Church.

11.30pm Midnight Mass on Burgh on Bain Church.

Wednesday, December 25

9.15am Communion at Langton Church.

9.30am Service at Tetford Church.

9.30am United Christmas Day Service at Wragby Methodist Church.

10am Christmas Communion at West Ashby Church.

10am Morning Prayer at East Barkwith Church.

10am Service at Roughton Church.

10am Communion for Christmas Day at Thimbleby Church.

LOOKING AHEAD...

Tuesday, December 31

Cinema: Berliner Philharmoniker’s Live New Year’s Eve Concert at the Kinema in the Woods, 4pm. Tickets via thekinemainthewoods.co.uk or call 01526 352166

January 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 5, 6, 7, 8

Horncastle Theatre Company presents: Babes in the Wood, at the Lion Theatre, Horncastle, 7.30pm nightly and 3pm Saturday matinees.

Tickets on sale now, at £7, from Horncastle Music Shop or online via www. horncastletheatre.co.uk.

• To have your event included in this free listing email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk