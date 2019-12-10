Area what’s on: December 11 - December 18, 2019

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, December 11

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Parkinson’s drop in cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church, 11am - 12.15pm Further info 01526 353606.

2pm Holy Trinity School Carol Service in Tattershall Church.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Cinema: Gremlins (12A) at Kinema in the Woods, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Details: thekinemainthewoods.co.uk or call 01526 352166

Thursday, December 12

11.15am Dance’ n ‘Tone Fit 50+ (no floor work) at Coningsby Methodist Church, Silver Street. Contact Jan 07833 331149.

1pm Prayers at Kirkby on Bain Church.

2.15pm St Michael’s School Carol Service in Coningsby Church.

Coding Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.30pm - 5.30pm. 7-11 year-olds.

Story Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.45pm - 4.30pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, December 13

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Family history assistance at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.15am - 12.30pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Dancing in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa: 6pm beginners’ Sequence; 6.45pm beginners’ social ballroom and Latin; 7.30pm stay to dance club (join in as you wish).£4 for the evening including tea and coffee. Details: 01526 388675

Saturday, December 14

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Lego Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon.

4pm Candle-lit Concert in Haltham Church, followed by mulled wine and nibbles.

Sunday, December 15

8am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

10am Service at Tattershall Church.

10.45am Sung Eucharist at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

2pm St Michael’s Christmas Concert in Coningsby Community Hall. £1 per person (under 5s free). Luxury refreshments and Christmas present raffle.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, December 16

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, December 17

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

10am Morning Prayer, coffee and cake at Coningsby Church.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923

11.30am St Hugh’s Carol Service at Woodhall Spa Church.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, December 18

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

10.30am Carols at The Close Community Centre, Woodhall Spa.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Spa Singers present: Sing a Song for Christmas at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Tickets £5 and £3 from 01526 860373.

Villages

Wednesday, December 11

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

Thursday, December 12

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

6.30pm Carols at Brinkhill Church.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

7pm Carol Service at Ranby Church.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, December 13

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

6pm Carol Service at Martin Church.

6pm Carol Service at Fulletby Church.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm - 7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person, per session. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

7pm Carol Service at Stixwould Church.

Christmas Special Family Bingo Night at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm.

Sunday, December 15

9.30am Service at Brinkhill Hall.

10am Communion at Ashby Puerorum Church.

10am Carols & Communion at Edlington Church.

10am Carol Service at Burgh on Bain Church.

10am Communion at Bucknall Church.

3pm Carol Service at Thimbleby Church.

3pm Carol Service at Gayton le Wold Church.

3pm Carol Service at Langton Church.

4pm Crib and Carol Service at East Barkwith Church at 4pm.

5pm Carol Service at High Toynton Church.

5pm Children’s Christmas Candlight Carol Service at Belchford Church, with choristers from Lincoln Cathedral..

6pm Carol Service with Banovallum Brass at Benniworth Church.

6pm Carols with choir at Scamblesby Church.

7pm Kirkby on Bain Carol Service, starting at Ebrington Arms and walking on to church.

Monday, December 16

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, December 17

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337

Wednesday, 18

Mothers Union Christmas Occasion at Thimbleby Church, 2.15pm.

Carols with The Gospellers at The Green Man, Scamblesby, 7.30pm.

7pm Carol Service at West Ashby Church.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

