Your Bard at Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby

William Shakespeare - the greatest playwright the world has ever seen? Or a fraud?

Find out at the Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby this Sunday, April 7, in an informal audience with Will himself.

In a superb and very funny one-man show, Royal Shakespeare Company actor Nicholas Collett takes audiences on a journey through the life of the world’s most famous writer: his childhood, his glory days at the Globe, his ardent defence of his reputation.

Mingling biography with snapshots of Elizabethan life, plus snippets from his plays, and packed with emotional punches and entertaining punchlines, this is a piece of pure theatre magic.

Your Bard takes to the stage at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the show cost £10, with concessions £9.

Call the box office on 0300 400 0101 or book tickets online via www.broadbenttheatre.org