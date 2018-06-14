Weigh anchor and set sail for Lion Theatre

Ahoy there me hearties! Horncastle Young Stagers be bringin’ ye a great, grand pantomime style show.

Loosely based on the classic adventure novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, the Young Stagers’ version of Treasure Island is packed with pirates, parrots and treasure maps.

Written by Chris Liversidge, the show is brimming with songs, fun and frolics.

There are more than a few surprises and plenty of “arrs” along the way.

It’s all aboard the Hispaniola to meet our hero Jim Hawkins, comedy crew Poop & Deck and of course that cunning sea-dog - the legendary Long John Silver himself.

Who will get the Black Spot? Will Captain Flint’s treasure be found? Find out with performances at The Lion Theatre on June 21 and 22 at 7.30pm, with a 3pm matinee on June 24.

Tickets from the Music Shop, 01507 526566.