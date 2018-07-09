Wartime theatre tour for this ‘happy few’ at Horncastle

A comedy drama based on the true story of a wartime theatre company takes to stage at Horncastle’s Lion Theatre next week.

We Happy Few is written by well-known Royal Shakespeare and National Theatre actress Imogen Stubbs.

The play follows the fortunes of a group of women who come together to form a ‘girls only’ theatre company.

While the men are fighting Hitler and bombs are blitzing London, they embark on a crazy adventure.

Crammed into a battered 1920s Rolls Royce, these hopelessly mismatched individuals, from entirely different social backgrounds, toured the length and breadth of the country, discovering the reality of life without men.

They experience success, failure,comedy and tragedy - plus a great deal of discomfort.

The play runs from July 18 to July 21, 7.30pm nightly.

Tickets cost £7 and £6 from the Horncastle music shop or www.horncastletheatre.co.uk