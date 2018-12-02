Up Stagers bring a festive feel to Horncastle’s Lion Theatre

Get into the festive mood with a new adaptation of a Dickens classic at Horncastle’s Lion Theatre.

The theatre’s Up Stagers group present A Christmas Carol this week.

Adapted by David Ireland, with original music by Richard Shepherd, the show opens this Thursday, December 6, and runs to Saturday.

Director Wendy Ireland said: “The cast has been working hard in recent weeks enjoying rehearsing this exciting new version of the well known Dickens tale.”

The show complements the Christmas weekend in Horncastle - with the choral concert, church tree festival and Christmas market all taking place too.

Performances of A Christmas Carol are at 7.30pm nightly.

Tickets cost £7, with concessions £6, from the box office at Horncastle Music Shop, 01507 526566 or online at horncastletheatre.co.uk