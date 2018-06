Open auditions take place next Wednesday, June 13, for the Horncastle Theatre Company’s September production, which will be Midden, written by Morna Regan.

The all-female cast will tell the sharp, funny and moving story of five women across three generations and a prodigal daughter’s return.

Go along to the Lion Theatre at 7.30pm if you are interested in taking part in this production, which will be directed by Sue Le Page.