Strictly star heads up Grimsby show

Flashdance UK Tour is coming to the Grimsby Auditorium this autumn, starring the town’s very own Strictly Come Dancing Champion Joanne Clifton, alongside a1 heart-throb and singer-songwriter Ben Adams.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday January 26, from 10am, with the show running from October 16 to October 20.

Flashdance, the musical. EMN-180125-125759001

Prepare to be blown away with an astonishing musical spectacle and phenomenal choreography to this iconic score, including the smash hit Maniac, Manhunt, Gloria, I Love Rock & Roll and the sensational title track Flashdance - What a Feeling.

Flashdance - The Musical tells the inspiring and unforgettable story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and ‘flashdancer’ by night, who dreams of going to the prestigious Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer.

When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dream.

Strictly Come Dancing Champion Joanne Clifton is no stranger to being at the top, as she is also a World & European Champion ballroom dancer, and is one of very few pro dancers to have won both the main Strictly glitter ball, with Ore Oduba last year, and the Christmas Special, in 2015 with Harry Judd.

Joanne made her musical theatre debut in the role of Streetwalker in the UK premiere of the Irving Berlin musical Face The Music, for which she was nominated for an Off West End Award.

She followed this up with a turn as Marilyn Monroe in the Norma Jeane Musical and then went on to tread the boards as Millie Dillmount in the No. 1 UK Tour of Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which she garnered rave reviews.

Ben Adams who will join Joanne on stage as Nick Hurley, has been singing and performing since the age of 8.

His career started as head chorister at St Margaret’s, Westminster Abbey, singing at royal weddings, touring all over Europe, recording two classical albums and frequently singing for the likes of the queen and the pope.

At 16, he became the lead singer of the band a1, who racked up 10 million record sales, two UK number ones, five studio albums and toured throughout the world, winning a Brit award among many others.

When the band split, Ben took to the studio and is now a successful song writer and producer.

As well as writing for other artists, he went straight to number 1 in the itunes charts with his classical album titled One Beautiful Mourning.

In 2010, a1 reformed and continue to tour throughout the world.

For tickets to the show visit www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk, from 10am on January 26, or call 0300 300 0035 / visit the box office from noon on January 26.