It’s panto time again at Louth Playgoers and this year they are presenting a new version of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’ specially written by the talented John Hewer.

The show offers an entertaining and exciting, heart-warming theatrical experience for the whole family and runs from January 12 to January 20 .

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £6 for under 18s, from 01507 600350 or online at www.louthplaygoers.com.