Quartet of comedy a Knight to remember at Horncastle

An evening of comedy comes to Horncastle’s Lion Theatre next month featuring four acts in a stand-up extravaganza.

If you fancy a giggle, or even want to laugh out loud, get along to the Knights of Comedy evening, which is set to return on Saturday, February 24, after last year’s debut event in the town.

Headlining the evening of comedy will be James Cook, who has won numerous awards in a career spanning 16 years.

During that time, the Birmingham-based comedian has built up a reputation as being a good solid act.

Named as English Comedian of the Year in 2016, writer and comedian Josh Pugh will also be treading the boards at Horncastle.

In the laugh-a-minute line-up too will be seasoned performer Tony Basnett.

The Frog n Bucket champion, as well as others, Tony gigs all around the country including the Edinburgh fringe.

Completing the line-up will be Danny Deegan, who is a regular at all the big comedy clubs and has appeared on BBC3.

Tickets for Knights of Comedy are available in advance at £10, plus a booking fee, from www.gigantic.com or £12 on the night

Doors 7.30pm for 8pm start.