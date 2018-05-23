Peppa Pig Live! comes to the New Theatre Royal at Lincoln

Peppa Pig and her friends head to Lincoln next month with a new adventure for little ones to enjoy.

Peppa Pig Live will be at the New Theatre Royal on June 13 and 14 with a new story, loads of songs and heaps of fun.

Join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends.

The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter patter of rain.

Safe and warm inside their tents the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in!

Performances are at 1pm and 4pm on the Wednesday and 10am and 1pm on the Thursday.

For ticket information visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call 01522 519999.

Alternatively, visit the box office at New Theatre Royal in Clasketgate.