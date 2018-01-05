Pantomime time at Wragby Town Hall

The Wragby Players are taking to the stage in Wragby Town Hall to present the ever-popular pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs this month .

Performances are on Friday, January 26 at 7.30pm and Saturday, January 27, at both 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets for the shows cost £8 for adults and £5 for children and will be available on the door.

Alternatively, call at the town hall on Friday, January 5 or Friday January 12 between 7pm and 8pm.

Further details are available from Lesley on 01673 857719.

The Wragby Players always welcome new members to their drama group.

They would love to hear from anyone who would like to try their hand at acting or helping out in numerous ways behind the scenes - sourcing and making scenery, props and costumes, lighting etc - or front of house.