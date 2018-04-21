Open auditions at Horncastle theatre

Budding thespians could be in with a chance of taking to the Horncastle stage as the Lion Theatre holds open auditions for the July production.

Written by Imogen Stubbs in 2004, ‘We Happy Few’ follows a group of female actors touring around the UK during World War Two.

The play is based on the real-life touring group, the Osiris Players, with the cast made up of eight women of mixed ages, one older man and one young man.

Library copies of the script will be available at the Theatre to view from April 17, although the play will be slightly edited, with character profiles and audition pieces also available.

The open auditions will be held at the Lion Theatre in the town’s Bull Ring on Thursday April 26 at 7.30pm.

Performance dates will be July 18 to 21, 2018.

Directing the play will be Penny Holland, who can be contacted for more information on 01526 388607.