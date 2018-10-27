Murder mystery at Broadbent Theatre

Rising star Carina Harris was murdered during an unscheduled rehearsal for an upcoming play.

Now it’s up to the director of the show to determine which of his temperamental cast members is dramatic enough to be a killer.

Presented by Purple Dreams Productions, The Empty Stage comes to The Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby next month.

Written and directed by critically acclaimed Tobias Nicholls, this unique murder mystery is tailored specifically to each venue and is sure to get the audience guessing whodunnit!

The show will be staged on Saturday, November 3, with the performance starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10, with concessions for under 18s and over 65s.

Call the box office on 0300 400 0101 or get tickets via the theatre website at broadbenttheatre.org .