Lions all at sea for Tattershall pantomime shows

Yo ho, it’s that time of year again when Coningsby & Tattershall Lions and Leos will be treading the boards in Tattershall Village Hall once again.

This year’s panto offering is the fishy tale of Fantasy Island.

There will be music and mayhem on tap as the crew of drunken sailors are all at sea, with a lowly cook and a fish pie to die for.

Could this be a recipe for disaster? Will Captain Arrow and his Bow ultimately hit the target and find the treasure?

Can’t wait to find out more? Then sail along to The Coningsby Bookshop or The Cutting Cupboard in Coningsby; Richard Sivill or Barracks in Tattershall to get your tickets, priced £2.50 and £3.50.

Performances are Saturday, January 26, at 7.30pm and Sunday, January 27, at 2.30pm.

Tickets will also be available at the Lions Den in Silver Street, Coningsby, on Thursdays between 10am and noon.