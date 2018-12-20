Journey east for the story of a magic lamp

Pantomime season is well and truly underway - oh yes it is - and Blackfriars Theatre at Boston has chosen to look east for its production.

After a successful and record-breaking pantomime last year, Tony Peers Productions present this year’s panto - Aladdin!

The traditional family production tells the story of poor Aladdin who falls in love with Princess Jasmine.

Aladdin becomes locked in a cave by his wicked uncle Abanazar and while there he stumbles across a magic lamp.

Aided by a helpful genie who grants Aladdin three wishes, they escape and rescue Princess Jasmine.

Making a welcome return after his great success last year is one of Britain’s leading Dames Mark Two as Widow Twanky and the hugely popular Rollo as Wishee Washee.

Mark has also written and directed the production.

Mark and his wife Dee have even exclusively designed and made his Widow Twanky costume just for the pantomime.

Aladdin runs until Wednesday, January 2.

Tickets, priced at £14 for adults, £12 for concessions and £48 for a family of four, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or call 01205 363108.