Island-bound for Horncastle Players

Members of the Horncastle Players are full on now rehearsing this year’s pantomime - Robinson Crusoe.

The show looks set to be a fast-moving and fun production, with the usual local references, of course.

Dame Crusoe, her son Robinson and the Captain of the ship, Hans Free - and not forgetting Schumacher the gorilla - all set sail from the fish docks of Horncastle and are wrecked on an island ruled by the evil pirate Queen.

Fun for all the family, there are the usual chases, fights and love interests to keep the audience laughing, as well as participating.

The show opens on January 24 and runs Wednesday to Saturday over two weeks

Tickets for some performances are already sold out, but there are some available for the weeknight shows.

Tickets cost £7 and are available from Horncastle Music Shop in the Bull Ring, 01507 526566.