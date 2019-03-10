Off the back of another successful Edinburgh Fringe run, Degrees of Error’s hilarious and innovative ‘Murder, She Didn’t Write’ will visit Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Thursday, March 28.

In this wild and anarchic show, the audience becomes both author and sleuth as they are invited to help create their very own Agatha Christie-inspired masterpiece – and to watch it unfold on stage.

Using audience suggestions, evidence and ideas, the team creates a bespoke world - and one lucky audience member gets to play God, choosing both the murderer and victim.

Unleash your literary prowess and help create an original and highly comical improvised murder-mystery.

Book tickets online via www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre or call 01427 676655.