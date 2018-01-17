Horncastle Players all at sea for pantomime

The Horncastle Players pantomime production is all set to sail next week - but you had better be quick to secure your tickets.

This year, the talented team will be setting sail to present ‘Robinson Crusoe’.

The opening night is next Wednesday, January 24 and the show will run over two weeks.

Dame Crusoe, her son Robinson and the Captain of the ship, Hans Free - and not forgetting Schumacher the gorilla - all set sail from the fish docks of Horncastle and are wrecked on an island ruled by the evil pirate Queen.

The usual chases, fights and love interests ensue to keep the whole audience laughing, as well as participating

Evening performances at 7.30pm run from January 24 to 27 and January 31 to February 3, with 3pm matinees both Saturdays too.

Tickets £7 from Horncastle Music Shop, 01507 526566.