Gregg Wallace is serving up a Lincoln date

The star of BBC’s MasterChef, Inside The Factory and Eat Well For Less is taking to the stage for a brand new live show mixing hilarious behind the scenes tales with demonstrations and audience fun and games.

Join Gregg as he answers the questions you’ve always wanted to ask, shares classic anecdotes and dishes up a sumptuous serving of MasterChef’s juiciest bits.

Gregg was born in Peckham, South East London, where he first watched Millwall and remains a Millwall supporter to this day.

He began his career in Covent Garden Fruit and Veg Market. In 1989 he started George Allan’s Greengrocers, a company that built up to an eventual turnover of £7.5 million.

Based on his business success, he was invited to co-present Veg Talk on BBC Radio 4 with Charlie Hicks.

He was the original presenter of Saturday Kitchen in 2002. Other TV projects include: Eat Well for Less, Inside the Factory, Turn back Time, Harvest, Supermarket Secrets and Who Do You Think You Are?

Gregg’s autobiography, Life on a Plate was published in 2012 by Orion Books.

He has 2 children, Tom and Libby who he has bought up on his own. And he has also gained 2 rugby union coaching badges.

He now lives on the Kent coast with his wife Anne-Marie.

The show is at Lincoln’s Drill Hall on Saturday, September 8.

Box office: 01522 873894 or lincolndrillhall.com