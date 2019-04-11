Go over the rainbow with Toto at Lincoln

Easter pantomime fun, with plenty of family entertainment is on offer in Lincoln from this weekend.

The classic story of The Wizard of Oz is being brought to life at Lincoln New Theatre Royal, with performances starting this Saturday, April 13.

The search has been on to find a Toto team to take part in the production and a quartet of canine stars will be sharing the role.

The show runs until April 22, with performance times at 2pm and 6pm.

The theatre has also teamed up with LIVES to offer free workshops after four of the matinee performances.

To book tickets for the show and find out more about the workshops, call the box office on 01522 519999 or visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk