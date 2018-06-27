From ballroom to battlefield for play

An award-winning two hander play comes to the Broadbent Theatre this week.

Kaiser and I, by Stuart Fortey, is a previous winner of the Buxton Festival Fringe Best Drama Award.

It is Berlin, 1914, and every officer who attended a court ball had to have passed a dancing test conducted under the eagle eye of the court dancing mistress.

Kaiser Wilhelm has summoned an English dance instructress to put his officers through their paces, but now war is only days away… and the music has to stop.

From ballroom to battlefield and beyond, the play charts the friendship of a man and a woman caught in their nations’ crossfire.

Starring Dominic Goodwin and Cal Stockbridge, Kaiser and I is at the Wickenby theatre this Saturday, June 30.

Doors and bar open at 7pm, with tickets from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101