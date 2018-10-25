Football focus for commemorative play in Lincoln

Among the many memorials taking place next month to commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War is a new play bringing to life the lives of the people of Lincolnshire 100 years ago.

Taking to the stage in Lincoln’s Drill Hall during Armistice Week, an uplifting story of struggle, sacrifice and success will shed light on a little-known aspect of the county’s history – the formidable female footballers who led a campaign for women’s recognition.

The World at Her Feet explores the amazing story of women’s football in Lincoln, Boston, Louth and elsewhere 100 years ago and the pressures facing everyone as life was expected to return to normal after 1918.

Produced by the Lincoln Mystery Plays, it will be performed between November 11 and 17, with tickets at www.lincolndrillhall.com and 01522 873894.