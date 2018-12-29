Enjoy magic mirror moment at Lincoln

There is still time to enjoy a fun-filled pantomime experience at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal this festive season.

The angelic Snow White and her lovable dwarfs battle against the Wicked Queen in a rip-roaring, high energy and beautifully crafted production of this firm family favourite.

TV and West End star Amelia Lily is playing the Unicorn Fairy and Prank Patrol presenter Barney Harwood plays the heartthrob Huntsman.

Back by popular demand is Christopher Johnson - CBBC’s Yonko - playing Muddles, while ‘Comedian of the Year’ Joey Howard will make his NTR debut appearance as Nurse Flossy.

Snow White is played by Sophie Gaudie and the show runs to January 6.

For further information and to book tickets call the box office on 01522 519999 or visit www.newtheatre royallincoln.co.uk