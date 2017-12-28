Enjoy a magic carpet ride at Lincoln theatre

There is still time to enter the magical world of Aladdin as this year’s pantomime season continues at the New Theatre Royal, Lincoln.

With a breath-taking magic carpet ride and stunning fire eating stunts, the show is proving a hit with all ages.

Gasp in astonishment as Jasmine and Aladdin explore Marrakesh from the nights sky and when the ‘baddie’ Abanazar appears magically through the stage floor.

Other highlights include the quick wit and lovable charisma of Cous Cous, played by CBBC star Chris Johnson, and his pet monkey Pitta Pocket and energetic dance numbers.

The show is also reminiscent of a musical with the soulful, silky-smooth tones of Andy Abraham as the Genie of the lamp.

The show runs to January 7, with tickets from the Box Office on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk