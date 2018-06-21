Eccentric Dr Dolittle stars BBC ‘All Together Now’ judge Andy Pierce

A magical and musical adventure comes to Lincoln next month based on Dr Dolilttle, the classic tale of a man who makes friends with the animals - even the weird and wacky ones!

This brand new adaptation has already gained recognition for its audience participation and colourful and crazy puppets!

Little theatre goers are asked to learn a few songs before it begins too, so everyone can sing along throughout.

Andy Pierce, judge from BBC 1’s hit talent show ‘All Together Now’, makes up one third of the cast.

Pierce trained in musical theatre from an early age and has been involved in the entertainment industry in Cyprus for a decade.

Stuart Ash plays the lead following a string of stage performances and TV appearances and new MA Graduate Phoebe Cresswell completes the trio.

The imaginative story is best explained by Dolittle himself; “Hello to one and all. I am Doctor John Dolittle a very famous Doctor. I’m a bit wacky actually but you will get used to that.

“Some of you may have heard of me (good for you) and some may have not - but you will now.

“I am not a normal run of the mill Doctor. I was once but I really did not like my patients. They could be quite difficult. You see I discovered something amazing, fantastic and downright wonderful about myself.

“Please don’t think I am blowing my own trumpet here but I found out that I had the ability to talk to and understand animals.

“So come and see me light up the stage in this magical musical adventure. I look forward to seeing you all soon.

Dr Dolittle is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Sunday July 1 at 2.30pm.

The show lasts 70 minutes, within an interval and is perfect for theatre and animal loving children. (suitable for age 4 and above)

Tickets cost £13.50 for adults and £11.50 for children.

To buy tickets visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call 01522 519999.