Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this month.

Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus at the interactive show, which runs from June 22 to June 24.

For full details and to buy tickets visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call 01522 519999.