Clerical farce takes to stage of Horncastle’s Lion Theatre

For a night of clerical fun that will leave your ribs thoroughly tickled, take a seat and watch the chaos unfold at the Lion Theatre next week.

Horncastle Theatre Company returns to the stage with their production of classic comedy See How They Run! by that master of British farce, Philip King.

When the Rev Toop steps out for an evening of ‘fun’ with the village glee singers, his wife Penelope seizes the opportunity for a night out with old friend Clive, now an army lance corporal.

But with the unexpected arrival of the nosey village spinster, a visiting preacher and an escaped German prisoner- of-war, their plans for a quiet evening are soon wrecked and all hell breaks loose.

The show runs from April 10 to 13; performances 7.30pm.

Tickets £7 and £6 from HorncastleTheatre.co.uk or Horncastle Music Shop.