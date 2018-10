Due to an accident with one of the main cast, the Broadbent Theatre has had to postpone this week’s show, ‘The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s production of A Christmas Carol’.

It is now planned for performances to take place on November 23 and 24 at 7.30pm and November 25 at 3pm.

For more information, visit www.broadbenttheatre.org/