Children’s favourite - Peppa Pig - comes to Lincoln New Theatre Royal

Peppa Pig and her friends are back in a brand new live show - and they are heading to Lincoln as part of a national tour.

‘Peppa Pig’s Adventure’ features a new story, loads of songs and heaps of fun.

Join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends.

With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and her friends are excited about their outdoor adventure and the happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter patter of rain.

Safe and warm inside their tents the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in.

The show comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on June 13 and 14, with tickets from 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk