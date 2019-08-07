The original Cockney Rebel comes to Louth

The original Cockney Rebel, Steve Harley is out on the road with his acoustic trio and is heading to Louth next month.

Steve Harley tours frequently with his acoustic trio, playing an intimate, unique and atmospheric show.

The performance promises subtle lyricism, mingled with great improvisation and rocky rhythms.

The trio will play Louth Town Hall on Friday, September 13, when Steve will be accompanied by his Cockney Rebel band-mates of long-standing, Barry Wickens (violin and guitar) and James Lascelles (piano and percussion).

The set will be built around tracks from any or all 13 of his original albums and will include a number of all-time favourites.

Tickets for the show are available from the Town Hall box office on 01507 354336 or at www.louthtownhall.co.uk/steve-harley.html