The organist is set to entertain at Spa hall

One of England’s top electronic and theatre organists will be heading to Woodhall Spa later this month to entertain.

Michael Wooldridge will be playing at the Music for Woodhall Concert on Tuesday, November 19, in St Peter’s Hall.

Launching his career at the age of 15 by winning the ATOS UK Young Theatre Organist of the Year competition in 1980, Michael then received the coveted Ian Sutherland Memorial Award from the Cinema Organ Society of Great Britain in 1984.

He has made countless appearances on BBC Radio 2, both on The Organist Entertains and also broadcasting the Virtual Theatre Pipe Organ live on air to five million listeners on the Steve Wright In The Afternoon show.

The Woodhall Spa concert starts at 7.30pm, with admission £8.

For details, contact Philip Groves on 01526 353225 or visit www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk.