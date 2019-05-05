Tangram Theatre brings Viking tale to Wickenby

A comic ode to death and friendship takes to the stage at the Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby later this month.

Tangram Theatre will be taking to the stage on Friday, May 10, with ‘Team Viking’.

Five years ago, James’s best friend Tom was diagnosed with heart cancer and given three months to live.

His last wish was to be given a full Viking burial.

This is the remarkable, hilarious, heart-lifting and outlandish story of how James actually gave his best mate the send-off he wanted.

Originally developed at the Vaults Festival, where it won the Origins Award, Team Viking was one of the runaway hits of the 2016 Edinburgh Festival, combining storytelling, music and comedy-theatre to rave reviews.

Featuring live music, side-splitting anecdotes and even an actual Viking helmet, James Rowland’s Team Viking is coming to Wickenby as part of a UK tour.

The show, which starts at 7.30pm, is aimed at those aged 14 and over.

Tickets cost £10, concessions £9, and are available from www.broadbenttheatre.uk or call 0300 400 0101.

Team Viking is one of many theatre, music, dance and family shows in this season’s Lincolnshire Rural & Community Touring programme.

The Live & Local Community Touring Scheme supports a network of voluntary organisations who bring their communities together to enjoy high-quality, entertaining and affordable professional live events in their local village hall, church or school.

Lincolnshire is one of seven counties working with the scheme - the others being Derbyshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

For a full list of what’s on visit lincsruraltouring.co.uk