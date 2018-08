It’s all happening at the Tanglewood Care Home in Horncastle this Saturday (August 18)...including the chance for an encouter with some exotic animals!

The Louth road care home is staging a summer fair, starting at 2pm and the animals are just one of the many attractions.

There will also be a live singer, cello player, BBQ, tombola, raffle and various stalls.

Take along your own ‘brave’ teddy for a Teddies zip wire too - all teddies get a certificate!