The Community Centre will host a spring fayre this Saturday, April 7.

Go along between 2pm and 4pm, when there will be craft and other stalls, games, a chocolate tombola and other tombola, as well as refreshments, including home made cakes.

Donations of prizes for the raffle or items for the tombolas will be gratefully received at Tyto Alba in Cole Lane or call 01205 480477 for collection.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the community centre.