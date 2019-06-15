Soulful sound comes to New Theatre Royal at Lincoln

An evening of soulful music comes to Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal this month as The Christians drop in as part of their UK tour.

Formed in 1985, The Christians released 10 top 40 UK singles and enjoyed huge acclaim in the late 80s and 1990s.

They are renowned for their endless string of soulful yet socially aware hits ...Forgotten Town, Ideal World, Born Again, What’s in a Word, Hooverville, Words, Father, The Bottle and many more.

They also recorded a cover of the The Isley Brothers’ Harvest for the World, where proceeds went to charity.

Described as ‘the Temptations in ripped jeans ......’ by one rock critic, the Liverpool band’s infectious melodies and warm harmonies had a deep emotional undercurrent.

Their double platinum debut album, The Christians, reached the No 2 spot in the charts in 1987, while their follow-up album Colour hit the No 1 slot in 1990.

The early years of the new century saw the band performing largely acoustic sets around the country, whilst working on another studio album.

‘Prodigal Sons’ was released in 2003 and showcased on a nationwide tour.

Lead singer Garry Christian found time to release a second solo album “How Does It Feel” in 2004.

By now, Garry was the only member of the band from the original line-up, but accompanied by a number of guest musicians, The Christians continued to tour and released several ‘live’ albums.

Another album, ‘We’, was released in 2015, which involved loyal fans crowdfundingthe album in advance, and the band themselves covering all of the production duties.

In 2018, the band celebrated 30 years of touring and are now on a tour across the UK.

The visit to Lincoln will see them perform their well-known back catalogue, along with one or two favourites selected from their newer albums.

The Christians will be at Lincoln on Thursday, June 27.

For tickets call 01522 519999 or book online at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk