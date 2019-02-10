Snowdrops at Edlington

One of the area’s most popular snowdrop festivals will be held this month.

Go along to St Helen’s Church in Edlington, where the event will be staged on Saturday, February 16.

After enjoying the carpet of snowdrops, visitors can step inside the church where there will be craft exhibitions, items for sale, a raffle and a tombola.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and light refreshments will also be served with donations welcome for church funds.

The festival will close with a Service of Thanksgiving at 4pm.