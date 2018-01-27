Snowdrop walks open new season at Gunby Hall

The new season at Gunby Hall and Gardens kicks off with a week of guided snowdrop walks, from February 12 to 18, starting at 11.30am each day.

Join a member of the garden team for a one-hour guided walk and talk to find the familiar and hidden spots where the best snowdrops are blooming.

Enjoy uninterrupted vistas across the gardens and parkland as the ground is waking up for spring. See if you can spot some winter aconites and crocuses too.

“It’s always so nice when we see the first snowdrops appear at Gunby, because it means spring is on the way,” said Gunby visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby.

“We have lots of different varieties and visitors will learn much more about them when they come on one of the seven daily walks.

“After welcoming a record 40,000 visitors in 2017, we can’t wait to start another successful year with our hard-working staff and amazing volunteers.’

Booking is essential for the walks as places are limited.

Email: Astrid.Gatenby@nationaltrust.org.uk or call 01754 890102.

Walks cost £3.50, payable on the day, on top of the normal admission price.

There is no admission for National Trust members; non-members £6.50.

The snowdrop walks are suitable for children who can walk and listen for an hour and dogs on leads are welcome too.

It is recommended to dress up warm and wear sensible footwear.

Due to the condition of the grounds this time of year, this event is not suitable for wheelchair users.

Gunby’s gardens and tea-room are open daily too from 11am and the house is open from Saturday to Wednesday.

In addition to the snowdrop walks, from February 11 to June 4 Gunby’s basement will be the venue for Harrison’s Garden, an installation of more than 2,000 clocks by artist Luke Jerram; a spectacle for the eyes and ears.

The clocks are clustered to form patterns and shapes along the floors and surfaces and set to different times so visitors will hear a musical delight of ticking, clicking and chiming throughout the day.

To find out more about the snowdrop walks, Harrison’s Garden or to join Gunby’s volunteer team, go to: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall or call 01754 890102.

Gunby Hall is located between Spilsby and Skegness, off the Gunby roundabout.