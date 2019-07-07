Reality royalty will reign as emperor

Grimsby Auditorium has announced ‘reality-royalty’, Coach Trip’s Brendan Sheerin, will star as Emperor Confucius Pong in this year’s pantomime, Aladdin.

Brendan swaps warring holidaymakers to a more exotic emperor role to lead the glittering pantomime cast on the greatest coach trip in old Peking.

Aladdin is produced by Three Bears Productions, who staged last year’s hit pantomime Beauty and the Beast, which broke pantomime box office records.

Tickets are on sale for this ingeniously magical pantomime, which runs from Thursday, December 12, to Saturday, December 28.

To book, call the box office on 0300 300 0035 or visit grimsbyauditorium.org.uk