A Psychic and Clairvoyant fair will be held in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall on Saturday, June 16.

The event will run from 11am to 3pm and will feature holistic stands, therapies and a number of psychics and clairvoyants from around the Lincolnshire and Yorkshire areas.

Various types of private reading will be available on the day at an additional cost payable to the reader.

Admission is £1.