Plan B rocked Market Rasen Racecourse

Plan B declared his gratitude for the fantastic reception he received as he took to the stage at Market Rasen Racecourse on Friday evening.

The 34-year-old wowed crowds with some of his best hits including Stay Too Long, She Said, and Prayin’ .

After a full day of racing, the crowd could be forgiven for looking a little worn out - but that didn’t stop them from enjoying every second of his set.

The sun was beaming down as the Brit Award winning musician performed, joined by his band and three other vocalists on the stage.

Highlights of the concert included She Said, Stay Too Long, and Mercy and Grateful from his latest album, Heaven Before All Hell Breaks Loose.

Plan B also treated fans to an acoustic version of the song he did with Chase and Status in 2012 - End Credits.

He ended his set with his debut single Stay Too Long, which got the crowd jumping to the skies in appreciation.

It was the perfect end to the day.

He thanked the Rasen race goers for their reception.

Speaking to the crowds on ahead of his final song, Plan B said: “Thank you Market Rasen, you’ve been a great crowd. We’ve had a great time and we hope that you have too.”