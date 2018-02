Back by popular demand, there is another fabric show in Wragby next month.

Bringing the new season’s wools, silks, cottons, polyesters, synthetic furs and more, the event will take place next Wednesday, February 7.

Call in to the town hall in Louth Road between 10am and 3pm to see what is on offer.

The event is hosted by Wragby WI and refreshments will be available.

Admission is free.